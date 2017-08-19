THE HAGUE : A man armed with a knife who briefly took a woman hostage following an altercation in the parking lot of a Dutch broadcaster wanted to get on television, Dutch authorities said Friday.

They added that he seemed to suffer from mental health problems.

“He wanted to use broadcast air time to share messages related to his hallucinations,” the Dutch prosecutor’s office said. The incident started shortly before 0600 GMT on Thursday in the central Dutch town of Hilversum, southeast of Amsterdam, where the national broadcaster NPO as well as several private television and media firms are based.

Following an altercation in the parking lot of the NPO offices, the man with a knife pushed the woman into the building then took her hostage, Dutch prosecutors said. A hostage negotiator was then brought on the scene. The 33-year-old man was arrested after a standoff that lasted an hour and a half. The woman - who said she did not know the man - and staff inside the building, which houses one arm of NPO, were unharmed.

The suspect, whose identity is still unknown, appeared in court on Friday and remains in detention, prosecutors said.