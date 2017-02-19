BANGKOK: Three people leading protests against the construction of a coal-fired power plant in southern Thailand were detained by the army on Saturday, as activists voiced alarm that the trio were being held in a notorious barracks prison. Hundreds of protesters have gathered outside government offices in Bangkok since Friday to demonstrate against the junta's decision to green-light a 800-megawatt coal plant on the coast of Krabi, a region renowned for its popular tropical beaches and steep limestone hills. The gathering is a rare act of defiance of the junta's ban on public protests. Generals seized power in 2014 and have severely clamped down on dissent. - AFP