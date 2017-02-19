NEW YORK - Sheikh Omar Abdel-Rahman, the blind cleric, who was convicted of conspiracy in the 1993 New York’s World Trade Center bombing and planning other attacks, has died in federal prison, according to US media reports. He was 78.

Omar Abdel-Rahman, an Egyptian religious scholar who maintained a global following even while imprisoned for more than two decades, passed away Saturday morning at Butner Federal Medical Center in North Carolina, where he was serving a life sentence.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed that Abdel-Rahman died at approximately 5:40 a.m. Saturday (3:40 PM PST) of natural causes after a long health battle with diabetes and coronary artery disease, FOX News reported. His son Ammar told Reuters that his family had received a phone call from a US representative saying his father had died.

Omar Abdel-Rahman, who preached at mosques in New York, was sentenced to life in 1996 for planning the attacks. He was accused of inspiring the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center, but was not convicted over that attack.The judge at his trial said that if his plans had been enacted, thousands of people would have died.

Abdel-Rahman and nine others were convicted of planning a “war of urban terrorism” in the US which would have culminated in five bombings of prominent New York landmarks including the the George Washington Bridge and the Lincoln and Holland Tunnels.

The prosecution maintained that the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center was also part of the conspiracy, but neither Rahman nor his co-defendants were formally accused of any role in that attack. Six people died in the 1993 attack.

Reuters adds: Abdel-Rahman, who was born in a village along the Nile on May 3, 1938, lost his eyesight due to childhood diabetes and grew up studying a Braille version of the holy Quran. He is accused of issuing a ‘fatwa’ leading to the 1986 assassination of Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, against whom he had railed for years. The sheikh said he was hung upside-down from the ceiling, beaten with sticks and given electric shocks while held but he was eventually acquitted and went into self-imposed exile in 1990.

He managed to get to New York after the US Embassy in Sudan granted him a tourist visa in 1990 - despite the fact that he was on the State Department’s list of people with ties to terror groups. US authorities blamed a computer error for the visa, but the mistake was compounded in 1991 when Abdel-Rahman was given a green card and permanent US resident status. The New York Times reported the CIA had approved the visa application for Abdel-Rahman, who had supported the anti-Soviet Mujahedin in Afghanistan during the 1980s.

Abdel-Rahman preached his radical message and lived in the New York City borough of Brooklyn and nearby Jersey City, New Jersey, building a strong following among fundamentalist Muslims. Even in exile, he remained a force in the Middle East, where followers listened to cassette tapes and radio broadcasts of his sermons decrying the Egyptian government and Israel.

While in the United States Abdel-Rahman and his disciples would be linked to the 1990 slaying in New York of militant Rabbi Meir Kahane, the 1992 killing of an anti-fundamentalist writer in Egypt and attacks on foreign tourists in Egypt.

US authorities took action in 1992 by revoking Abdel-Rahman’s green card on the grounds that he had lied about a bad check charge in Egypt and about having two wives when he entered the country.

He was facing the possibility of deportation when a truck bomb went off in the basement parking garage of the World Trade Center on Feb. 26, 1993, killing six people and injuring more than 1,000 in an attack that made Americans realize that they were not immune to international terrorism.