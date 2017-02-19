Reuters/special Correspondent

MUNICH/washington -A new version of a Trump administration travel ban will not stop green card residency holders or travellers already on planes from entering the United States, US Secretary for Homeland Security John Kelly said on Saturday.

US President Donald Trump’s initial attempt to clamp down for security reasons on immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries and on refugees snarled to a halt amid a judicial backlash and chaos at airports.

“The president is contemplating releasing a tighter, more streamlined version of the first (order). And I will have opportunity to work (on) a rollout plan, in particular to make sure that there’s no one in a sense caught in the system of moving from overseas to our airports,” Kelly said at the Munich Security Conference.

Asked whether green card residency permit holders would be allowed in, Kelly said: “It’s a good assumption and, as far as the visas go, ... if they’re in motion from some distant land to the United States, when they arrive they will be allowed in.”

He promised “a short phase-in period to make sure that people on the other end don’t get on airplanes. But if they’re on an airplane and inbound, they’ll be allowed to enter the country.” Trump not deploying troops for immigrant roundup: WH The White House Friday denied a report that the Trump administration is considering mobilizing as many as 100,000 National Guard troops to round up undocumented immigrants living in the United States.

Press secretary Sean Spicer said the report from the Associated Press (AP), an American news agency, is “100% not true.”“It is false,” he said. “It is irresponsible to be saying this.”

The AP report, based on a draft memo by Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, said troops in 11 states could be mobilized, including those bordering Mexico, but also as far north as Oregon.

They would be authorized "to perform the functions of an immigration officer in relation to the investigation, apprehension and detention of aliens in the United States. "The memo is dated Jan 25, the same day President Trump issued an executive order directing federal agencies to "employ all lawful means to enforce the immigration laws of the United States."

It is addressed to the then-heads of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and US Customs and Border Protection .The AP said the White House and Department of Homeland Security did not respond to requests for comment. On Friday, Spicer told reporters aboard Air Force One that “there is no effort at all to round up, to utilize the National Guard to round up illegal immigrants.”He said it is “not a White House document,” but he could not rule out whether it has been under discussion elsewhere in the administration.

Meanwhile, the National Guard Bureau also said it "aware of the reports in the media regarding a proposal to activate 100,000 troops to support immigration missions," Lieutenant Colonel Christian Patterson said in a statement.

"However, we have received no official notification to execute any activations at this time," it said.

