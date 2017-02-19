WASHINGTON - US Senator John McCain said on Friday that the resignation of President Donald Trump’s security adviser Michael Flynn over his contacts with the Russian ambassador in Washington showed that Trump’s administration was in “disarray”.

“I think that the Flynn issue obviously is something that shows that in many respects this administration is in disarray and they’ve got a lot of work to do,” said McCain, a Republican who is chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

“The president I think makes statements (and) on other occasions contradicts himself. So we’ve learned to watch what the president does as opposed to what he says,” McCain said at the Munich Security Conference. The comments undermined the reassuring message that American officials visiting Germany have sought to convey on their debut trip to Europe.

Trump has alarmed Washington’s European allies in NATO after calling the military alliance “obsolete”. He has also told the members to either pay for US support or rely on their own. US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson have been sent on their first European tour to restore confidence.

Mattis made clear, both at the NATO headquarters in Brussels and in Munich, that Washington would not retreat from leading the military alliance as it deals with Russia, conflicts in eastern and southern Mediterranean countries and terrorism. “President Trump came into office and has thrown now his full support to NATO. He too espouses NATO’s need to adapt to today’s strategic situation for it to remain credible, capable and relevant,” Mattis said.

However, that has proven a tough challenge amid the new US administration’s struggle to contain the downfall of Flynn’s resignation.

Flynn stepped down on Monday after mounting evidence suggested that he had discussed former President Barack Obama’s anti-Russia sanctions with Russia’s ambassador to the US, well before Trump’s inauguration.

Similar accusations were made against Trump before the presidential election. He has expressed a strong willingness to cooperate with Moscow on important issues.

This is while, NATO has been increasingly deploying weapons and equipment on Russia’s borders ever since cutting ties with Moscow in 2014.

Despite criticising Trump, McCain urged the forum on Friday to not give up on Washington yet.

“Make no mistake, my friends. These are dangerous times, but you should not count America out, and we should not count each other out,” he said.