WASHINGTON - Former US president George H.W. Bush on Wednesday was admitted to an intensive care unit in Houston, suffering from pneumonia, Bush's office said, adding that wife Barbara Bush has also been hospitalized. The 92-year-old ex-president, who was initially hospitalized on Saturday, was moved to intensive care "to address an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia," Bush's office said in a statement. "Doctors performed a procedure to protect and clear his airway that required sedation."