LOS ANGELES - The widow of Orlando nightclub shooter Omar Mateen was formally charged Tuesday with a terror-related offense and obstruction of justice in connection with the attack.

The two-count indictment states that Noor Salman, who was arrested Monday in northern California, aided and abetted her husband's attempt to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, namely the Islamic State group. The 30-year-old is also charged with obstruction of justice for allegedly misleading local police in Florida and the Federal Bureau of Investigation on information relating to the attack. Forty-nine people died in Mateen's assault on the Pulse gay nightclub on June 12, the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history. The gunman was killed in a shootout with police and during the attack called dispatchers to pledge allegiance to IS. Salman, who had a four-year-old son with Mateen, made an initial appearance in federal court in Oakland, California, on Tuesday and had the charges read out to her.