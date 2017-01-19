MOSCOW - Russia and Turkey on Wednesday staged their first joint airstrikes against the Islamic State militant group in Syria, the Russian defence ministry said.

Nine Russian and eight Turkish planes took part in the "first joint air operation" in the area around the town of Al-Bab in the Aleppo region, Lieutenant General Sergei Rudskoi told a briefing.

The announcement came less than a week after Russia said Moscow and Ankara had signed an agreement spelling out mechanisms to coordinate their air forces in Syria when conducting strikes "on terrorist targets".

Rudskoi said that "36 targets" had been destroyed. He said Syrian authorities had agreed to the operation that he hailed as "highly effective."

Russia, Turkey and Iran are organising Syria peace talks that begin in the Kazakh capital Astana on Monday in a bid to bolster a frail truce brokered by Moscow and Ankara last month.

The truce went into effect on December 30 and has brought calm to much of Syria, although fighting persists in some regions.

The ceasefire excludes IS and its rival the Fateh al-Sham Front, which changed its name from Al-Nusra Front after breaking ties with Al-Qaeda last year.

As the Islamic State group closes in on government-held areas of Syria's Deir Ezzor, residents said they are terrified of falling victim to the mass killings for which the militants have become infamous. Besieged by IS since early 2015, the regime-controlled third of Deir Ezzor city is home to an estimated 100,000 people.

Since Saturday, IS has steadily advanced in a fresh assault on that part of the city, sparking fears among residents of widespread atrocities.

"Civilians in the city are terrified and anxious, afraid that IS will enter (government-held parts of) the city since they accuse us of being 'regime thugs'," said Abu Nour, 51. He spoke by phone from inside the city, roughly one kilometre (less than one mile) from approaching IS forces. Deir Ezzor sits in the oil-rich eastern province of the same name, most of which is controlled by IS.

Abu Nour told AFP that residents were haunted by previous abductions and mass executions carried out by IS in the broader province. "The way they killed them is stuck in people's minds here," he said. IS is notorious for using particularly gruesome methods to kill military rivals and civilians alike, including beheading, lighting them on fire, or launching rockets at them from just metres (feet) away.

As the group advanced on ancient city Palmyra in 2015, it killed dozens of civilians, accusing them of being regime loyalists, then staged mass executions of government troops in the city's theatre.

According to one activist group, IS has already begun executing Syrian soldiers it took captive during the clashes in Deir Ezzor.

IS executed 10 soldiers "by driving over them with tanks", said Omar Abu Leila, an activist from Deir Ezzor 24, which publishes news on the city.

"If IS seizes regime-held neighbourhoods, it could carry out massacres. This is a huge source of concern for us," he said.

In its push for Deir Ezzor, the militant group has launched salvos of rockets on the neighbourhoods it besieged. "Shells have rained down on us for five days," Umm Inas, another resident, told AFP by phone.

"There's very little movement in the street because people are afraid of these shells, which spare no one," the 45-year-old said.

She warned the humanitarian situation was getting increasingly dire, after the World Food Programme said on Tuesday it could no longer carry out air drops over the city because of the fighting.

"If the situation continues like this, hunger will ravage us. The air drops were our only lifeline," Umm Inas said.

The WFP has been dropping humanitarian aid into Deir Ezzor since April 2016, and the government-held area is the only place in Syria where the agency has permission for the drops.

In the past, government and Russian warplanes have also delivered desperately needed humanitarian aid to the city via air drops.

A medical source in the city told AFP more than 100 civilians had been wounded in the recent fighting, and some were taken north to the Kurdish-majority city of Qamishli.

"Some intractable cases were flown to Qamishli because they need special treatment that isn't available in Deir Ezzor," the source said.

Meanwhile, a US congresswoman made a rare secret visit to Syria as part of her effort toward ending the years-long conflict in the Middle Eastern nation, her office said Wednesday.

House Democrat Tulsi Gabbard, an Iraq war veteran, made a fact-finding mission to the capital Damascus despite continued fighting in the war-torn country in contravention of a frail ceasefire.

"As an individual committed to doing all she can to promote and work for peace, she felt it was important to meet with a number of individuals and groups including religious leaders, humanitarian workers, refugees and government and community leaders," said Gabbard spokeswoman Emily Latimer.

The exact dates of the trip were not provided for security reasons, but her office said she was currently in the Middle East.

The congresswoman from Hawaii met with US President-elect Donald Trump in November two weeks after his election victory to discuss Syria policy, raising speculation that the incoming commander in chief might consider her for a position at the Pentagon or State Department.

Gabbard said at the time that she shared with Trump "my grave concerns that escalating the war in Syria by implementing a so-called no fly/safe zone would be disastrous for the Syrian people, our country and the world."

Gabbard, who often clashes with her own party on issues related to Syria, has long opposed a US policy of regime change there, arguing that the country would descend further into chaos should President Bashar al-Assad be ousted.

Latimer declined to say whether Gabbard met with Assad on her trip, which also included a stop in Lebanon.

On January 13, Gabbard introduced the Stop Arming Terrorists Act, which bars US taxpayer dollars from supporting organizations allied with or backing "terrorist groups like ISIS (an acronym for the Islamic State) and Al-Qaeda in their war to overthrow the Syrian government."

The measure would prevent the US government from providing funds or weapons to groups seeking to overthrow the Assad regime, including the Levant Front and Jabhat Fateh al-Sham.

"Our limited resources should go toward rebuilding our communities here at home, not fueling more counterproductive regime-change wars abroad," she said on the House floor as she urged her colleagues to "stop this madness."