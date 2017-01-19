LOS ANGELES - President-elect Donald Trump was hit with a defamation lawsuit on Tuesday by a former contestant on his reality television show “The Apprentice,” who had previously accused him of sexual misconduct.

Summer Zervos’s lawsuit claims that Trump - set to become the 45th US president on Friday - lied when responding to allegations that he tried to kiss and grope her without her consent.

Trump is a “liar and misogynist” who has “debased and denigrated Zervos with false statements about her,” the lawsuit says.

The Republican president-elect, who faced a spate of sexual misconduct accusations in the weeks leading up to the election, has previously denied any wrongdoing and vowed to sue the more than a dozen women behind the claims.

“All of these liars will be sued after the election is over,” Trump said at a rally in Pennsylvania in October. He has yet to file suit.

Zervos’s attorney Gloria Allred said her client - who previously said she would not take any legal action against the president-elect if he did not sue and if he retracted his comments - had a change of heart as Trump has shown no remorse for his alleged behavior and had “lied” further to cover it up.

The longtime women’s rights attorney said her 42-year-old client had passed a lie detector test concerning her allegations before filing the suit.

“It takes a great deal of courage to sue the most powerful man on the planet,” Allred told reporters at a news conference in Los Angeles, adding that Zervos was well aware of the risks she was taking by going after Trump.