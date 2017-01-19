ISLAMABAD : The Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region will inject record funding into building new roads this year so it can better serve as China's trade hub linking Pakistan along the Silk Road Economic Belt.

New infrastructure projects are also expected to bring more job opportunities for locals, the region's top economic planning official said, reports China Central Television.

The Central government sees Xinjiang, which borders countries including Pakistan, as the key trade center on the economic belt.

The economic belt, part of the Belt and Road Initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping in 2013, aims to revive the ancient trade route.

Currently, there is one highway linking Xinjiang and other parts of China to the east. The roads now connecting the region and China's neighbors to the west cannot meet the demands of future trade.

Zhang Chunlin, director of the Xinjiang Development and Reform Commission, said in an exclusive interview in the regional capital of Urumqi.

Zhang believes that without the support of transportation, becoming the trade hub on the Silk Road Economic Belt is not feasible, so Xinjiang must face the challenge head-on.

Xinjiang also plans to begin research on a high-speed railway connecting Urumqi and Horgos, a land port on the China-Kazakhstan border. Additionally, Urumqi International Airport will be expanded to cope with surging domestic and international traffic.

This year, the northwestern region will invest 170 billion yuan ($24.8 billion) into new roads, up nearly six fold from 2016.

The region has never seen such investment in road construction, he added. The region will also invest 8.1 billion yuan in constructing railways and 4.8 billion yuan in civil aviation projects, both up by 50 percent from last year. The investment in building roads, railways and airports this year will top the total funding for transportation infrastructure from 2011 to 2015.

Building a highway network in a region that takes up one-sixth of China's territory is a priority, Zhang said. Currently, about 40 percent of the cities and counties in Xinjiang are not connected by highways.

"Without the highways, oil, coal and agricultural products of Xinjiang cannot be shipped out of the region smoothly, and logistics costs will remain high," Zhang said.

After the planned highway network is completed, logistics costs in the region can be reduced by 30 percent, he added. The region plans to start construction this year on 6,096 kilometers of highways.

Although poor infrastructure has been holding back development of the region, Xinjiang now sees opportunity for economic growth, he said.

Chinese companies have made over 50 billion dollars of investment and launched a number of major projects in the countries along the Silk routes including Pakistan, spurring the economic development of these countries and creating many local jobs.

This all under the Belt and Road” initiative originated in China, but it has delivered benefits well beyond its borders and this initiative received warm response from over 100 countries and international organizations, said President Xi Jinping while highlighting the success of the Belt and Road’s initiative at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

President Xi Jinping said more than 40 countries and international organizations have signed cooperation agreements with China, and their circle of friends along the "Belt and Road" is growing bigger.

President Xi announced that in May this year, China will host in Beijing the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, which aims to discuss ways to boost cooperation, build cooperation platforms and share cooperation outcomes.

The forum will also explore ways to address problems facing global and regional economy, create fresh energy for pursuing inter-connected development and make the “Belt and Road” initiative deliver greater benefits to people of countries involved.

Pointing out China’s major contribution to World economy, President Xi Jinping said, between 1950 and 2016, despite its modest level of development and living standard, China provided more than 400 billion yuan of foreign assistance, undertook over 5,000 foreign assistance projects, including nearly 3,000 complete projects, and held over 11,000 training workshops in China for over 260,000 personnel from other developing countries.

Since it launched reform and opening-up, China has attracted over 1.7 trillion US dollars of foreign investment and made over 1.2 trillion US dollars of direct outbound investment, making huge contribution to global economic development. In the years following the outbreak of the international financial crisis, China contributed to over 30% of global growth every year on average. All these figures are among the highest in the world.

The figures speak for themselves. China's development is an opportunity for the world; China has not only benefited from economic globalization but also contributed to it. Rapid growth in China has been a sustained, powerful engine for global economic stability and expansion.

The inter-connected development of China and a large number of other countries has made the world economy more balanced. China's remarkable achievement in poverty reduction has contributed to more inclusive global growth. And China's continuous progress in reform and opening-up has lent much momentum to an open world economy.

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the world to reject protectionism and instead work together to guide and adapt to economic globalization.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the annual gathering of global powerbrokers in Davos, Xi acknowledged that economic globalization was a double-edged sword but stressed that blaming it for the world’s problems is inconsistent with reality and unhelpful to solving the problems.

Xi insisted that “many of the problems faced by the world are not caused by economic globalization.” He argued that the financial crisis was a consequence of greed and poor regulation, while the refugee crisis was a result of war, conflict and regional turbulence.

He emphasized the need to adapt to and guide economic globalization, cushion its negative impact, and deliver its benefits to all countries and nations. “We must release its positive impact and rebalance the process of economic globalization,” the president said.