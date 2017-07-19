CAIRO - Egyptian police have killed two leaders of the Hasam militia in a shootout after intercepting them as they relocated to a new hideout on Cairo’s outskirts, the government said Tuesday. The interior ministry said the two militants were “prominent leaders” of the Hasam group - an extremist movement the government accuses of having links to the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood. The militia ambushed a police convoy and killed three officers in May, in an attack the group claimed at the time and which the government has since also blamed on them.