PATNA: Three posters carrying the name of ISIS and asking youths in Bihar, India to join the terror organisation were found pasted on electric poles at insurgents Maoist influenced Sikrauli Bihga village under Nauhatta police station in Rohtas district, India, reported Times of India

Indian Police sources said the posters in English claimed that the terror group has its presence in all parts of India, including Bihar.

Logo and photos of ISIS are also there on the posters. Police and intelligence personnel have reached the village to verify the authenticity of the posters.Indian police SHO of Nauhatta police station Sanjay Kumar said the police received information about the posters around 6am. "We have launched an investigation," the SHO added.

Rohtas SP M S Dhillon said the village where the posters have been found pasted is remotely located. "We are trying to find out if any suspicious person reached the village during Holi. Villagers are also being quizzed," he said, adding an FIR has been lodged against unknown persons in connection with recovery of posters. "Household computer printer was used to print the posters," the Indian SP said.

Sub divisional police officer, Dehri, Mohammad Anwar Javed Ansari said the police have seized the posters. He, however, suspected it as foul play by some anti-socials to create fear in minds of people. "The police have been asked to be on extra alert in view of recovery of the posters," the Indian police SDPO added.