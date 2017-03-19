BENGHAZI: A fighter jet of forces loyal to a Libyan military strongman was shot down on Saturday as it attacked militant positions in Benghazi, a military source said. "A MiG-21 was shot down by a heat-seeking missile," said Mohammad Ghunem, spokesman for the forces of strongman Khalifa Haftar, who is battling to oust militants from Libya's second city.-AFP

"The plane, targeted by terrorist groups, crashed in the district of Suq al-Hut but its pilot survived."

He said the jet was hit as it carried out a raid on the last bastion of "extremists" in the city's Mediterranean seafront district of Al-Saberi.

The pilot, Adel Abdullah Bushisha, was able to eject and landed by parachute in the east of the city, he said.