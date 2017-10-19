At least 41 Afghan soldiers have been killed in a Taliban attack on an Afghan army camp in the province of Kandahar which began late Wednesday.

Officials said the Taliban carried out two suicide car bombings at the camp, setting off several hours of fighting.

Khalid Pashtun, a member of parliament from the province, said at least 41 soldiers were killed in the attack, which began late Wednesday.

An Afghan security official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to release the information, confirmed the toll.

Afghanistan's ToloNews cited security officials saying that of the 60 soldiers deployed to the base, 43 have been killed, nine wounded, two are unharmed and six are unaccounted for.

The Defence Ministry, however, has declined to comment on the number of casualties, but the ministry spokesperson, Daulat Waziri, confirmed the attack took place.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack in a media statement.

Afghan forces have struggled to combat a resurgent Taliban since the United States (US) and NATO forces formally concluded their combat mission at the end of 2014.