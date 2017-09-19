PARIS - Works began Monday to boost security at the Eiffel Tower as an anti-terrorism measure, city hall said, with bulletproof glass walls set to go up around the world’s most visited monument. The changes come after a string of jihadist attacks in the French capital over the past two years in which more than 200 people have died. A bulletproof glass wall will be installed around the monument’s gardens under the 30-million-euro ($36-million), nine-month works, the city’s tourism chief, Jean-Francois Martins, told AFP. Visited by six to seven million people each year, the landmark already has a permanent police patrol.