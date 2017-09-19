Paris - The first-ever mega Pakistan Festival held to celebrate 70 years of Pakistan’s independence concluded in suburbs of Paris on Monday after a splendid display of Pakistani culture, handicrafts, fashion, music and cuisine.

The festival was jointly inaugurated by the Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque, member of French parliament Mr. Francois Pupponi and Mayor of Sarcelles town Nicolas Maccioni. Thousands of people from various walks of life including local French officials, diplomats, members of French civil society, media persons and expatriate Pakistanis attended the festival.

While addressing the inaugural ceremony which commenced with the playing of Pakistani and French national anthems, the Ambassador congratulated the Pakistani community on completing the 70 years of independence.

He said that this festival had multiple objectives from celebrating the 70th anniversary of Pakistan's independence, showcasing the richness of Pakistani cultural diversity and the beauty of its magnificent landscapes introducing Pakistani cuisine and music, to bringing together the Pakistani community on a single platform for a common cause.

Member of French parliament, Francoise Pupponi and Mayor of Sarcelles town Nicolas Maccioni who also spoke on the occasion termed the Pakistan community as hardworking, peaceful and friendly and said that this festival had not only provide the French public a rare chance to experience a mini Pakistan in France but would also improve the bilateral relations between the two countries. The Ambassador also presented commemoratory shields to the French guests in recognition of their services for the welfare and wellbeing of Pakistan community.

Earlier, the festival commenced with great fan and fare by singing of the patriotic songs and brilliant show of tableaus by the young school students followed by speeches to pay tribute to Quaid-i-Azam and leaders of Independence movement. The speakers also underscored the rich history, archaeological treasures, touristic opportunities, handicrafts and diverse cultural and social traditions of Pakistan.

Culture and Fashion show organized by the Pakistan community stole the limelight by spectacle performance of folkdances and magnificent display of Pakistani dresses depicting past and contemporary styles of various regions of Pakistan.

The pavilion names after various regions of Pakistan attracted the visitors wherein Pakistani authentic food offering variety of dishes and snacks provided the visitors a rare opportunity to enjoy the rich and spicy food of Pakistan.

The magic show, raffle draw, mehndi tattooing, photographic exhibition, children games and kite flying competition were also the highlights of the Festival.

Jawad Ahmad, the world-renowned Pakistani singer who had specially flown from Pakistan for the festival enlightened the evening with heart warming patriotic songs, sufi music and his famous numbers. The festival concluded with the pledge to make this Festival an annual feature in France.