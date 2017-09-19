Britain, France and Australia have urged Myanmar to end military violence against Rohingya Muslims.

According to Radio Pakistan, At a meeting in the UN, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced to send humanitarian aid to Bangladesh and hoped the fire of war will soon be extinguished.

He urged the international community to play a constructive role to ease the situation and promote dialogue.

More than four hundred ten thousand Rohingya Muslims fled to neighbouring Bangladesh after Myanmar Army's offensive since 25th August, which the United Nations terms ethnic cleansing.