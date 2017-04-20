LOS ANGELES - A man arrested for a shooting spree in the central California city of Fresno on late Tuesday in which three white men were killed saw himself as part of an ongoing race war, according to family and police.

The suspect, a 39-year-old African-American named Kori Ali Muhammad, shouted "Allahu Akbar" as he was being taken into custody. But Fresno police chief Jerry Dyer said indications were it was not a "terrorist-related crime" and a probe was under way to determine if the murders qualified as a hate crime.

He said Kori Ali, who used the alias "Black Jesus" and was wanted in the killing last week of an unarmed security guard outside a motel in the city, had indicated in postings on his Facebook page that he hated white people and the government. "This was a random act of violence," Dyer said. "These were unprovoked attacks by an individual who was intent on carrying out homicides today."

He said all the victims were white males and there was every reason to believe Kori Ali had acted alone.

Kori Ali's father, Vincent Taylor, told The Los Angeles Times that his son was convinced he was part of an ongoing war between whites and blacks, and that "a battle was about to take place."

A Facebook page for a Kori Ali Muhammad in Fresno featured images extolling black nationalism and making repeated references to "white devils," the newspaper said.

When Kori Ali was a teen he legally changed his name from Kori Taylor, his grandmother, Glenestene Taylor, told the daily.

Kori Ali faces four counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder, authorities said.

So far this year, there have been more than 17,700 incidents involving guns nationwide and 4,405 fatalities, Gun Violence Archive, a not-for-profit group, said on its website.

It said the victims include at least 184 children up to 11 years old and 914 teenagers between the ages of 12 and 17.

President Donald Trump has yet to spell out his policy on gun control. With Republicans in control of the White House and Congress, some critics fear his administration will ease restrictions.