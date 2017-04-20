WASHINGTON - The US State Department has approved the sale of $295.6 million worth of military equipment to Iraq for artillery and infantry Kurdish peshmerga units, a Pentagon agency said on Wednesday. The equipment requested by the Iraqi government would outfit two peshmerga infantry brigades and two support artillery battalions, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement. Congress was notified of the approval on Tuesday, and the notice does not mean the sale has been concluded, the agency said.