In occupied Kashmir, Chairman All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) Syed Ali Gilani on Monday said that India's Kashmir stance is contrary to its claims of big democracy.

In a statement issued in Srinagar, he said circumstances would force India to honour the aspiration of suppressed people of Kashmir, otherwise it will stand exposed despite its tall claims of being a democracy.

Syed Ali Gilani said UN resolutions guarantee the peaceful and amicable solution of Kashmir dispute as per aspirations of people of Kashmir.