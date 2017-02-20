RIYADH - A contractor was killed and three other workers were injured in a pipeline leak in Saudi Arabia, state-owned oil giant Aramco said Sunday. "Saudi Aramco regrets to inform the death of one contractor, and three other injuries involving one employee and two contractors," Aramco said in a statement. Aramco tweeted that the leak occurred at the Abqaiq facility, located 60 kilometres (37 miles) southwest of the company's main Dhahran compound. The two contractors have since been discharged from hospital. Saudi Arabia is looking to diversify its oil-dependent economy.