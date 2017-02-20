WASHINGTON - Social media users trolled US President Donald Trump after he referred to an incident in Sweden to defend his travel ban that has baffled Swedes.

During his campaign-style rally on Saturday in Florida, Trump pointed to incidents in Germany and Sweden in defence of his executive order on immigration and refugees - specifically referring to what happened “last night” in Sweden.

“When you look at what’s happening in Germany, when you look at what’s happening last night in Sweden - Sweden!” he said. “Who would believe this? Sweden! They took in large numbers, they’re having problems like they never thought possible.” Trump did not elaborate, but baffled Swedes took to Twitter wondering what on earth the American leader might have been referring to.But pointed to a Fox News report on Friday that showed alleged violence by refugees in Sweden.

Social media users quickly responded to Trump’s comments, using the hashtags #LastNightInSweden and #SwedenIncident to mock the president.

Former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt tweeted , “Sweden? Terror attack? What has he been smoking? Questions abound.”

Aftonbladet newspaper listed in English some events that had happened Friday in Sweden, including a man being treated for severe burns, an avalanche warning and police chasing a drunken driver.

One Twitter user posted a mock IKEA instruction manual on how to build a “Border Wall,” saying the pieces had sold out.

Earlier this month, Trump’s adviser Kellyanne Conway alluded to “the Bowling Green Massacre” - an event that never happened - in an effort to defend the administration’s travel ban.