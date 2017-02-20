Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah at the Council of Ministers' meeting on Monday said Afghanistan is a victim of terrorism and it is unfair to accuse the state of supporting terror and violence.

“The only solution in fight against terrorism is to cooperate with the anti-terror campaign and to stop supporting terrorism,” Abdullah said.

“We are a victim of terror and it is unfair to accuse Afghanistan of supporting terror and violence,” he added.

His comments come days after Pakistan claimed that insurgents hidden in Afghanistan planned last week’s attack at Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine in Sehwan which killed 88 people and injured nearly 300 others.

Following the attack, Pakistan closed Torkham crossing and “started shelling missiles into eastern parts of Afghanistan,” the Afghan authorities claimed.



“Violence across the Durand Line has increased in the past couple of days and it has concerned people on both sides,” Abdullah said.

He said Afghanistan has a friendly foreign policy and friendly relations with its neighbors, “But it does not mean we should be accused.”

He said security forces have been ordered to avoid any move which sparks violence in areas along the Durand Line.

On Sunday, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) warned that Kabul will use all its power in response to Pakistan if it did not stop rocket attacks on Afghanistan soil.



“We hope that Pakistan stops the attacks and that the relationship between the two countries will return to normal. If not, Afghanistan will not sit silent, but will use its internal, regional and international power in response to Pakistan’s actions,” Faramarz Tamana, Director of Strategic Studies at Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.



President Ashraf Ghani said earlier that Afghanistan and Pakistan should unite against terrorism and not to differentiate among terrorists. “As long as we divide terrorists into good and bad terrorists, we will lose. If we do not differentiate among terrorists and mobilize our forces, we can eliminate terrorism,” Ghani said.



In recent years Kabul-Islamabad relationships have repeatedly deteriorated over fighting terrorists.