KOLKATA: When Class-XI student Samprit Banerjee posted a goodbye message on Facebook on Wednesday night, friends who noticed it did not guess for a moment he was bidding adieu to life. Few hours later on Thursday morning, the teenager was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his bedroom at his Paschim Putiary home. Though no suicide note was found, the boy is suspected to have taken his own life as he was upset over being rebuked for his poor performance in his half-yearly examination.

Though Samprit's parents admitted to being strict with the teenager because they wanted him to give his best efforts in studies, the family as well as Samprit's classmates accused a teacher of humiliating him very often in school.His mother Aparna even accused the teacher of physically and mentally torturing him in front of the class.

"The accountancy teacher used to hit and make my son stand holding his ears in class. He is a teenager and it is a co-education school. He would find it very humiliating.He was so terrorized by the teacher's punishment that he had stopped going to school on Wednesdays and Fridays because he had accountancy classes," said Aparna.

Samprit was a student of commerce. According to classmates, Samprit went up to the teacher few days ago questioning why he was awarded low marks whereas his classmates who wrote the same answers scored higher in the accountancy paper for the half-yearly test.

"This infuriated the teacher. He slapped Samprit and told him to leave the class.Samprit found this humiliating and was upset over it," alleged a classmate.

On Thursday , Aparna went to wake Samprit and found him hanging from the fan.

There was palpable tension in the school as Samprit's classmates demanded the school be closed for the day .A police picket was posted outside the school. TOI tried to contact the accountancy teacher.But each time his phone was found switched off. The school authority also refrained from speaking on the issue.

