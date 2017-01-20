NEW DELHI: In yet another stalking crime in the capital, a 21-year-old girl was stabbed over a dozen times by a man who had proposed marriage to her on a number of occasions. Having failed to kill her a fortnight ago with poisonous fumigants used in agriculture, the obsessed man knifed her at her house in outer Delhi's Najafgarh on Wednesday afternoon. She remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Amit, the son of a Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector, was enamoured of the girl even though he had married another woman four months ago. Unable to handle rejection, he had conspired with Basant, his 19-year-old cousin, to murder her. At the time of the attack, the girl, recovering from typhoid, was alone at home. While her family members were at their workplaces, Amit summoned her younger brother to the marketplace to ensure no one else was in the house.

The two men found the girl in the kitchen. They held her by the hair and chopped her ear. To prevent her from shouting out for help, Basant gagged her, after which Amit inflicted multiple stab wounds on her person. The men were arrested, the cops said, while they were trying to flee Delhi after the crime.

Police revealed that Amit told his interrogators that he had befriended the girl's brother a year ago to be able to get easy access to their house, where he began to woo the girl. Amit got married four months ago, but did not cease pestering the 21-year-old to accept his marriage proposal.

Family members alleged that the rebuffed Amit tried to poison the girl on her birthday on January 6 this year. "After the cake cutting, I saw her crying in a corner," said the victim's sister. "When I forced her to tell me what had happened, she told me Amit had brought two Sulphas tablets with him and was forcing her to ingest them, claiming he could not bear to see her getting married to anyone but him."

Relatives said that Amit had been asked never to come to the girl's home again, but after convincing her brother that he had not done anything amiss, he continued visiting the family. The family did not report the matter to police, assuming Amit would not attempt anything similar again. "But we were mistaken," regretted the victim's sister. "Had we informed the cops, perhaps we would not have faced this situation today."

According to Rishi Pal, DCP (Outer), Amit had meticulously planned the murder and purchased two 14-inch knives to execute his plan. "The weapon of offence was recovered from the woman's house." According to the cops, the girl's niece walked in and witnessed the horrific murder. She had run out of the house screamed for help, and the panicked Amit and Basant had fled from the spot.

Police have registered a case for attempt to murder under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code and further investigations are being carried out.

