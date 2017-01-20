AMMAN:- A Jordanian was charged Thursday with stabbing to death his wife and two young daughters and seriously wounding a third in apparent “honour” killings, judicial and security sources said. The killings took place on Wednesday in the northern town of Ramtha and the prosecutor charged the 28-year-old with premeditated murder, a judicial source said. A security source said the man turned himself in to the authorities after the crime, claiming to have killed them to defend the family’s “honour” because he “suspected that his wife was cheating on him”.–AFP

According to the security source, the couple had a row during which the wife told her husband that their three daughters - aged three, two and one - were not his but fathered by another man.

“He went crazy and grabbed a kitchen knife with which he stabbed his wife and three daughters,” said the source.