UNITED NATIONS - A United Nations expert Thursday urged Saudi officials to use their bold new plan for economic transformation to improve the human rights of women and the poor.

Known as Vision 2030, the plan, which was announced in April 2016, is meant to reduce Saudi Arabia’s reliance on oil and develop other service sectors, such as tourism.

“Despite the plethora of serious human rights issues in Saudi Arabia […] Vision 2030 recognizes that Saudi women represent ‘a great asset’ which is currently under-utilized, and the need to recognize women’s rights points in the same direction,” the UN Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, Philip Alston, said at the end of his official visit to Saudi Arabia. He noted that a 2012 decision allowing women to work in the retail sector “transformed the lives of millions of women” who could work outside of the home. He calls for the economic transformations to lift restrictions on women’s economic and independence.

“The driving ban should be lifted, and women should no longer need authorization from male guardians to work or travel,” Alston said. During his 12-day visit, Alston met with ministers and other senior officials, as well as experts, academics and individuals living in poverty in the cities of Riyadh, Jeddah and Jizan.

AFP adds: Saudi Arabia will become a "softer", more tolerant place as it reforms its oil-dependent economy, a leading government figure said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday.

"We're going to turn Saudi Arabia into a softer place, a more pleasant place to live," said Khaled al-Falih, Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources.

The changes will come under a plan launched last year to shift the economy of the world's biggest oil exporter into one led by the private sector.

While the plan calls for development of non-oil industries, small and medium enterprises, and a broader investment base, it also has what Falih called "soft" factors.

"We're going to strive to make people happy within the kingdom, and we've taken many steps to do that," he told a panel discussion with two other Saudi ministers.

The Islamic kingdom bans alcohol, public cinemas and theatres, and normally segregates men and women in public. But a new entertainment authority has already brought in some foreign shows, seen by limited audiences.

Saudi's Vision 2030 plan calls for more sporting and cultural activities, as well as a greater economic role for women.