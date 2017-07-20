DUBAI : At least 20 Yemeni civilians were killed and many others were wounded when a Saudi-led coalition air strike hit a village in the south, officials from the armed Houthi movement and the government said on Wednesday.

The UN said the victims of Tuesday’s bombing, which hit al-Atera village in Taiz province where fighting between Yemen’s two warring sides has intensified, were internally displaced people (IDPs).

Yemen’s internationally recognised government confirmed that around 20 people were killed, including women and children. It gave no further details on the attack.

Yemen’s human rights minister, Mohammed Askar, called for a government investigation into what he described as an “unfortunate incident.” while Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdul-Salam condemned it as a “monstrous crime.”

Shabia Mantoo, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) spokesman in Yemen, said most of those killed were believed to be from the same family.

Government forces backed by the coalition have been fighting to seize a major military base in the area for several months. The Saudi-led coalition was formed in 2015 to fight the Iran-allied Houthis after they overran the capital Sanaa.

Tuesday’s attack was the latest in a series of coalition bombings that have hit schools, hospitals, markets and private homes across northern Yemen. The impoverished Arab country has been devastated by the war, which has killed more than 10,000 people and sparked a cholera outbreak among 300,000 people. Thousands of people have been displaced and more than a million people have been forced to flee their homes nationwide, according to the UN

Meanwhile, a Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen has barred a United Nations aid flight from heading to the country’s rebel-held capital with journalists on board, the UN and Yemen’s government said Wednesday.

“The coalition suspended the UN flight leaving Djibouti for Sanaa on Tuesday as there were three BBC journalists on board,” Saleh Humeidi, a top official with Yemen’s information ministry, told AFP. Saudi Arabia leads a pro-government military coalition which is fighting Iran-backed Huthi rebels for control of the impoverished country.

The conflict has killed more than 8,000 people and displaced three million since the coalition intervened in 2015.

The coalition has imposed an air embargo on areas controlled by Huthi rebels and their allies, former troops loyal to ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh — including the capital Sanaa.

International organisations require clearance to deliver aid to the country, which the UN says is the world’s biggest humanitarian crisis.

The UN on Wednesday confirmed that the flight had been cancelled despite all those on board having the required visas.

“We confirm that the coalition cancelled yesterday the Djibouti-Sanaa UN flight because of a BBC team on the manifest, asking for the flight to be rescheduled without the journalists,” said Ahmed Ben Lassoued, Yemen spokesman for the UN’s humanitarian coordination office, UNOCHA.

Ben Lassoued said the journalists had secured visas from both sides of Yemen’s conflict — government and rebel authorities — and shared their itinerary with the Saudi-led coalition.

The information ministry of Yemen’s internationally recognised government, based in second city Aden, said it “regrets the UN attempt” to put journalists on the flight. Authorities “feared for the safety of the journalists”, it said.

The BBC did not immediately comment. Yemen’s conflict has pushed seven million people to the brink of famine, according to the UN. The country has also been hit by a deadly cholera outbreak that has claimed more than 1,740 lives since late April.