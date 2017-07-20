NEW DELHI: The Socialist Party of India has said that Modi Government’s Hindu aggressive policy on Kashmir is the main reason for the present volatile situation in occupied Kashmir, according to Kashmir Media Service.

Socialist Party President, Dr Prem Singh, in an interview in New Delhi also blamed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and pro- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) media for spreading hatred against Kashmiri people inside India.

Making a scathing attack on Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, he said, “The Modi Government, rooted in RSS ideology based on narrow communal considerations, follows a Hindu policy. The government is engaged in spreading communal hatred rather than paying attention to serious issues like Kashmir.”

He also held the ruling party’s parent organization RSS and pro-RSS media for creating hatred against the people of Kashmir.

“RSS campaigners and the media inspired by them are creating hatred against the people of Kashmir. They have linked the agitation of boycotting Chinese goods to the Kashmir problem. It has long been clear that China supports Pakistan but for the first time, RSS campaigners and the media have started a campaign in the country by linking China to the Kashmir issue,” the socialist leader said.

Singh, who recently sat on week-long hunger strike against the mob-lynching of innocent Muslims in India said, “The level of RSS’s hatred was such that they were not tolerant even about the show of goodwill expressed by Mehbooba Mufti and Rajnath Singh on Kashmir issue.”

“The RSS and the media perceive it as a false show and refuse to see the condemnation of killings of pilgrims of Amarnath Yatra by Hurriyat leaders and human rights groups of Kashmir as an expression of Kashmiri sentiment,” he said.

Dr Singh also criticized Indian Army Chief, General Vipin Rawat, for his statement that the army is tackling the challenge on two and a half war fronts.

“By saying this, the Army Chief, has made it clear that he is treating Kashmir as half-war front,” he said, adding that, “Opening several war fronts at one time is neither strategically nor practically beneficial for any country.”