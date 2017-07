SRINAGAR: Several people were injured after Indian Armed Forces personnel used violent force during protests against the killing of a minor girl student in Shopian district in held Kashmir today.

In Aglar Zainapora area of the district, the minor girl named Arooba was hit by a Indian Army’s fast moving vehicle and crushed her to death.

Indian Armed Forces personel fired pellets and teargas shells on several people who were demanding that an FIR be registered against the Indian Army.