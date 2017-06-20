The air corridor between Afghanistan and India was formally inaugurated by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani today as cargo worth $11 million is expected to arrive in New Delhi today, reported Khaama Press.

The second flight as part of the air corridor is expected to leave Afghanistan in a week time and will carry cargo worth $2 million from the southern Kandahar province of Afghanistan.

Speaking during the inauguration of the air corridor, President Ghani thanked the Indian Prime Minister for the support of the Indian government for turning the plan into the reality.

He said Kabul and New Delhi will turn the barriers into opportunities as he emphasized that the government of national unity’s aim is to turn the country into a state that exports commodities to outside the country.

President Ghani further added that the peace and stability would be difficult and impossible to achieve in the absence of economic stability in the country which can only be achieved with the increase in exports.

The Embassy of India in Kabul says the first flight will carry cargo load of around 62 tons and the second flight will leave Kandahar for New Delhi in the near future.

The first flight of the air corridor will be received by the external minister of India in New Delhi.