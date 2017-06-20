A Kashmiri journalist, Basit Malik, was assaulted by Hindu fanatics for being a Muslim, the Kashmir Media Service (KMS) reported on Tuesday.

Basit Malik, who writes for Delhi-based Caravan Magazine said that he was on his professional duties in Sonia Vihar area of Delhi when a mob dragged, kicked, punched and slapped him only for being a Kashmiri Muslim.

Basit narrated in Caravan that the mob took videos of assault on him while he was instructed to chant certain slogans.

“During this entire ordeal, which lasted for an hour and a half, I was surrounded at all times. People from the mob would angrily kick and slap me. I was continuously yelled at, and called various names, such as “mullah,” “Pakistani,” and “aatankwadi” – terrorist,” he wrote.