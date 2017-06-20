Indian police said they have arrested 15 men on charges they celebrated Pakistan’s victory against India in the finals of the ICC Champions Trophy, reported Hindustan Times.

They were arrested from Madhya Pradesh’s Burhanpur district on Monday. A police spokesman said the detainees would be produced before a local court on sedition charge.

They were shouting slogans in favour of Pakistan and bursting crackers, he added. The incident occurred in Mohad near Burhanpur district headquarters.

Pakistan defeated India by 180 runs in the high-octane final of the Champions Trophy at The Oval on Sunday.

Pakistan had come into the tournament as the lowest-ranked team and lost heavily to India in their opening group match but they beat South Africa and Sri Lanka to make the semi-finals where they knocked out hosts England.

"Early wickets are never good, especially in a chase. We thought one big partnership would have set it up nicely," Indian skipper Virat Kohli said after the match.

"Pakistan had to earn their win and they made us make mistakes. We have no hesitation or shame to admit we didn't play our best game today."