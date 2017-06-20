According to Indian Express, a woman in her 30s was allegedly gangraped in a moving car in Haryana’s Sohna and thrown out on the road in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida on Tuesday morning, reported news agency ANI. An investigation has been launched by the police to identify and nab the accused.

According to a Times of India report, the woman, a resident of Bharatpur in Rajasthan, had come to meet a relative in Sohna last week. She was picked up by three men in a Maruti Swift car around 8.30 pm Monday and gangraped. The police found her lying on a road in Greater Noida and took her to hospital.

“She has been sent for medical examination. One of our teams has been rushed to the spot in Haryana’s Sohna,” Gautam Budh Nagar SSP Love Kumar is quoted as saying by ANI.

“Working on CCTV footage and other important info, trying to get in touch with victim’s family,” he added.

On May 29, a woman was allegedly gangraped in Gurugram by an autoricksaw driver and two other men. The woman’s baby daughter also died after the men threw her on the footpath. All the three men were arrested and a case registered against them.