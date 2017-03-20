GAZA CITY - A Hamas military court on Sunday sentenced two Palestinians to death for drug smuggling in the Gaza Strip, in the first punishment of its kind in the enclave. "The Gaza military court announced the death penalty for two civilians from Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, for selling narcotics," the Hamas-controlled interior ministry said in a statement. It said a third suspect was sentenced to hard labour. Authorities have seized drugs with a street value of around $1 million (900,000 euros) over the past few months, the ministry said