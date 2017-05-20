MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has signed an executive order that will impose a wide-ranging ban on smoking in public, reinforcing some of the toughest anti-tobacco measures in Asia. Smoking cigarettes will be banned in many public places, while selling tobacco within 100 metres (330 feet) of schools and other areas where children gather could attract jail terms, according to the order published late Thursday. Duterte, a firebrand leader most famous for waging a war on drugs in which thousands of people have died, had promised immediately after becoming president last year to introduce the smoking ban as part of a range of measures to impose more order on society. –AFP