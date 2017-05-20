U.S. President Donald Trump will call for unity in the fight against radicalism in the Islamic world when he speaks in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, characterizing the effort as a "battle between good and evil," the Associated Press reported on Friday, citing a draft of his speech.

Trump will avoid the tough anti-Muslim language from his presidential campaign as well as mentions of democracy and human rights, according to the draft speech, which remains subject to revision, the AP reported.

“We are not here to lecture — to tell other peoples how to live, what to do or who to be. We are here instead to offer partnership in building a better future for us all,” the draft address reads, according to AP.

It also urges Arab and Muslim leaders to “drive out the terrorists from your places of worship,” the AP reported.

There was no immediate response from the White House to a request for a copy of the speech, which is expected to be delivered in Riyadh, the initial stop on Trump's first international trip since taking office in January.

Trump is also scheduled to meet with leaders of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council and have lunch with leaders of more than 50 Muslim countries.

He is also scheduled to travel to Israel, the Vatican, Belgium and Italy.