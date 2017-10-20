The US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will embark on five nations visit including Pakistan from today, reported Radio Pakistan.

Briefing the newsmen in Washington on Friday, Spokesperson of the US State Department Heather Nauert said that Rex Tillerson, during his week-long visit, will go to Pakistan, India, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Geneva.

During his visit to Islamabad, the US Secretary of State will meet senior leaders to discuss continued strong bilateral cooperation, Pakistan's critical role in the success of US South Asia strategy, and the expanding economic ties between the two countries.

The Spokesperson said that Rex Tillerson will build on the positive conversations which he and the Vice President Mike Pence have had with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.