UNITED NATIONS - French President Emmanuel Macron stood firm Tuesday that landmark agreements on Iran and climate change would not change as he gently nudged Donald Trump to return to the fold.

Macron, like Trump appearing for the first time at the annual United Nations gathering of world leaders, met his US counterpart on Monday for their latest meeting - which appeared to be friendly but did not bridge differences.

Trump devoted much of his own address at the General Assembly to denouncing Iran, calling the seven-nation agreement on Tehran's nuclear program championed by his predecessor Barack Obama an "embarrassment to the United States." But Macron said that the 2015 deal - reached between Tehran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany - was a "solid, robust agreement that verifies that Iran will not build a nuclear weapon."

"To reject it now without proposing anything else would be a grave error, and not respecting it would be irresponsible," Macron told assembly. He acknowledged concerns that the agreement does not cover activities after 2025 or touch on other Western and regional concerns about Iran such as its ballistic missile program.

He called for diplomacy to address the issues, saying: "Let's be stricter, but let's not unravel agreements that have already brought security."

UN inspectors say that Iran is complying with the agreement including its restrictions on uranium enrichment. But US law requires the president to certify every 90 days that Iran is in compliance and Trump has signalled he will either not do it when the next deadline arises in mid-October, or will pass the decision to Congress where criticism of Iran is high.

Rouhani says US will forfeit trust if exits nuclear deal

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned Tuesday that the United States would forfeit the trust of the international community if it abandons a nuclear accord with Tehran. "If the United States were not to adhere to the commitments and trample upon this agreement, this will mean it will carry with it the subsequent lack of trust of countries," Rouhani, in New York to attend the UN General Assembly, told NBC.

"After such a possible scenario, which country would be willing to sit across a table from the United States of America and talk about international issues?"

In his address to the UN on Tuesday, Trump strongly hinted that his administration was ready to abandon the agreement by calling it an "embarrassment" to the United States.

Were Trump to abandon the seven-nation deal which was agreed in 2015, Rouhani said Iran could resume its previous nuclear activities which it has always insisted was solely to meet its energy needs.

"Certainly what I mean is a return to peaceful activities only," he said.

"Clearly, unequivocally, we were members of the non-proliferation treaty. We were signatories to it, we did not and do intend to leave it.

"We are also adhering to additional protocols, so we will never go towards production of nuclear weapons.

"Just as in the past we never intended going towards that path nor did we ever - it has always been peaceful."