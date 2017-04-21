Two men stabbed a Gopalpura resident in iIndia on Wednesday evening, after a disagreement on singer Sonu Nigam’s social media rant against the azaan turned violent, it has been reported by Hindustan Times.

Sources said one of the victims, Shivam Rai, had spoken in favour of Nigam’s stand against the use of loudspeakers for the Muslim call for prayer in a Facebook post. This infuriated the accused, Mohammad Nagori and Faizan Khan, spurring them to threaten him over the phone.

“Later, they asked me to meet them in Freeganj area. When I reached there with my friend, Ayush Shreewas, they attacked us with knives,” Rai told India mediapersons. Shreewas, who sustained grave injuries in the attack, was admitted to the district hospital.

Madhavnagar police station in-charge MS Parmar said a case of attempted murder has been registered against the accused under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code. They are yet to be arrested.