TOKYO:- Three masked robbers snatched a suitcase stuffed with millions of dollars in cash from a businessman who had just withdrawn the money from a bank in western Japan on Thursday, police said. In the audacious daylight mugging, assailants set upon the 29-year-old victim as he dragged the case containing $380 million yen ($3.5 million) across a parking lot in downtown Fukuoka, a police spokesman and local media said. He was sprayed in the face with what is thought to have been tear gas by the attackers, who made off in a car with the suitcase.–AFP