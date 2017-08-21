BERLIN - A Spanish court on Sunday ordered the conditional release of German-Turkish writer Dogan Akhanli a day after police had arrested him at Ankara's request, his lawyer said. Berlin -- which sees Turkey's bid to have the writer extradited as a politically-motivated move by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan -- hailed the Spanish court's decision.

"It would be terrible if, even on the other side of Europe, Turkey succeeded in having people who raise their voices against President Erdogan arrested," said German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel. Gabriel, who had discussed the case with his Spanish counterpart Alfonso Dastis on Saturday, said he had "the utmost confidence" in the Spanish judiciary and that the government in Madrid "knows what this is about". Spanish police had on Saturday arrested Akhanli, who writes about Turkey's human rights record, while he was on holiday in Granada after receiving a so-called Interpol red notice, which is similar to an international arrest warrant.

Berlin quickly urged Madrid not to extradite Cologne-based Akhanli, who has previously been jailed in Turkey and was granted political asylum and citizenship in Germany.

Writing on Facebook, Akhanli's lawyer Ilias Uyar said his client was "being released from detention on condition he stays in Madrid" while Turkey starts the process of formally requesting his extradition. "The battle was worth it," the lawer wrote.