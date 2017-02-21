Police have arrested five teenagers in London on suspicion of planning a trip to join a banned terror group.

The group, ranging in age from 15 to 19, were detained at an addresses across the capital on suspicion of travelling to join a suspected terror group.

Scotland Yard did not elaborate on which organisation the teenagers were attempting to join, but confirmed the arrests came following raids at four different homes last month.

A Met Police spokesman said: 'Officers from the MPS Counter Terrorism Command have today, Monday, February 20, arrested five males under 20-years-old on suspicion of Preparation of Terrorist Acts, Contrary to Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

'The arrests follow searches at four residential addresses in London on Tuesday, 14 January.

'This morning a 17-year-old male and a 16-year-old male were arrested at separate residential addresses in south London.

'Two other teenagers - 17-year-old male and a 19-year-old male - were arrested at a residential address in west London.

'A further residential address was searched in Lambeth earlier today in connection with the investigation.

'Officers have since made a further arrest.

'A 15-year-old boy was arrested this evening in east London and officers are presently searching the residential address where he was arrested.

'All five have been detained under TACT and are at present in a central London police station pending further enquiries.

'The arrests relate to plans to travel to join a proscribed organisation.'

