MANILA - Thirteen Philippine college students on a camping holiday and a bus driver were killed and dozens injured on Monday when their bus slammed into an electricity post in a mountainous region, police said. The bus, rented by a Manila private school, was taking over 50 teenage students and an instructor on the trip when the driver lost control on a downhill slope in the town of Tanay, said regional police spokesman Superintendent Chitadel Gaoiran. The impact with the concrete post caved in the front of the bus and scattered parts of the engine on the roadside.