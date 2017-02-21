STOCKHOLM - Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said Monday he was "surprised" by US President Donald Trump's remarks linking the arrival of a wave of migrants with a supposed rise in violence in the Scandinavian country. "I was, like many others I believe, surprised by the comments made about Sweden this weekend," Lofven said during a joint press conference in Stockholm with visiting Canadian Governor General David Johnston.

Trump, speaking in Florida on Saturday, said; "You look at what's happening in Germany, you look at what's happening last night in Sweden. Sweden, who would believe this? Sweden. They took in large numbers. They're having problems like they never thought possible". The comment baffled Swedes and provoked much mockery on social media as nothing major had happened there on Friday evening. "We have opportunities, we have challenges, we're working (on) them every day.

But I think also we must all take responsibility for using facts correctly, and for verifying any information that we spread," Lofven said.