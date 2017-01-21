ANKARA - Iranian officials said on Friday that 25 people were still unaccounted for after the collapse of a 17-storey commercial building in Tehran on Thursday, in addition to 20 firefighters who were killed in the disaster, state TV reported.

Iranian media carried photos of weeping relatives and dozens of people lined up to donate blood. The government declared Saturday a day of national mourning. "Police have received missing reports of 25 people. We urge people to report if any of their family members that worked in the Plasco building is missing," a police official told TV.

Thick smoke and fire were hampering the search for the bodies of at least 20 firefighters under the rubble more than a day after the blaze began,

TV reported.

Twenty firemen were killed as they evacuated people on Thursday from Iran's oldest high-rise building, built in 1962, which housed hundreds of clothing warehouses as well as a shopping mall and other businesses.

"Our aim is to recover the bodies of these martyrs without causing any damage to their bodies," head of Tehran's crisis management center Esmail Najjar told TV.

Fire department officials have warned of the danger of more explosions, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

"We are trying any way possible to reach them ... but very thick rising smoke is making the work very difficult," Tehran's emergency services head, Pir Hossein Kolivand, told state TV.

"We are dealing with fire, thick smoke and lack of oxygen."

Round-the-clock TV coverage showed dozens of firefighters and soldiers cutting through metal girders and concrete blocks to try to retrieve the bodies, and police trying to stop people getting into the building to retrieve valuables.

"These firefighters prevented a disaster. Hundreds of people could have been killed if they had not returned to the building," Tehran Fire Department spokesman Jalal Maleki said.

"The chance of rescuing anyone alive is almost zero."

About 88 people, including firefighters, were injured when the Plasco building caught fire and collapsed. Only three were still in hospital, state TV reported.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei visited one of the firefighters in hospital and President Hassan Rouhani has ordered an immediate investigation.

The building's managers had ignored repeated warnings about poor safety standards and the building's weak structure, Tehran's mayor Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said on Thursday.

Authorities said an initial estimate of the financial damage was about $500 million, and that most of the shops and businesses were not insured because safety standards had not been met. A disparate group of liberal activists irked by comments by Trump about women, illegal immigrants and Muslims have planned protests throughout central Washington. Supporters of Trump, who has never before held elected office, were expected to pack the streets to cheer the man they see as bringing a fresh approach to politics and sparking economic growth.One of the largest anti-Trump protests expected on Friday will be organized by the ANSWER Coalition, a broad-based liberal group, which expects to have thousands at the US Navy Memorial, along the parade route. "It's Day One, we're saying, of a larger era of resistance, and we believe we're going to send a very powerful message to Trump and the government," said Ben Becker, 33, an organizer with the group.

"The Trump agenda is very comprehensive. It includes attacks on Muslims, immigrants, on women's rights, on workers' rights. So really, no matter what community you're a part of, you have a stake in this fight."

Trump supporters also flooded into the capital, many sporting baseball caps bearing his "Make America Great Again" campaign slogan.

Jackson Rouse, an 18-year-old high school senior from northeastern Arkansas, who skipped school to attend the inauguration with his father, expressed concern that several dozen Democratic congressmen and congresswomen planned to stay away from the inauguration in protest.

"I think he was voted in fairly and it was a fair election," Rouse said. "I love Trump. I expect changes and I expect he's going to do everything he said he was going to do."

Some of Friday's protests will bring a carnival atmosphere, including a group of motorcyclists calling themselves Bikers for Trump, who will have to arrive at their parade route rally without their noisy bikes, and pro-marijuana activists who plan to hand out 4,200 joints to be lit up in violation of federal and local laws.

While Washington will be the focal point of the protests, anti-Trump activists have planned sympathy rallies around the nation and the world, with events planned for major US cities, including Chicago and Los Angeles, and as far away as Sydney.

About 30 groups have obtained permits for protests they estimate will attract about 270,000 people on Friday and Saturday, far more than have been seen in other recent presidential inaugurations.

By far the largest protest is expected to be Saturday's Women's March on Washington, which some 200,000 people from around the United States are expected to attend.

The US Secret Service, Washington police and other law enforcement agencies planned to have some 28,000 officers in place to secure the roughly three-square-mile (almost eight-square-kilometre) area of downtown Washington

US Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson said police aimed to keep groups separate, using similar tactics as employed during last year's political conventions.

A protest group known as Disrupt J20 has vowed to stage demonstrations at each of 12 security checkpoints and block access to the festivities on the grassy National Mall.