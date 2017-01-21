DOHA: A 40-year-old British man has died while working on a Qatar 2022 World Cup stadium site, tournament organisers in the Gulf emirate have announced.

The Briton was working on the Khalifa International Stadium, which will also be used for the World Athletics Championship in 2019. "Earlier today (Thursday), a 40-year-old British male lost his life working on Khalifa International Stadium," the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, the body overseeing the organisation for the World Cup in Qatar, said in a statement. The dead man's family have been informed and an investigation launched, said the Supreme Committee. No cause of death has yet been announced.

"The Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy shares our deepest condolences with the family for their loss," added the statement. It said further details would be released later. The death is the latest tragedy to hit the controversial World Cup.

Last October, a Nepalese labourer, Anil Kumar Pasman, died after being hit by a lorry while working at another Qatar World Cup stadium, Al-Wakrah.