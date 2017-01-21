WASHINGTON - TRThe Trump administration intends to develop a “state of the art” missile defense system to protect against attacks from Iran and North Korea, the White House said in a policy position posted on its website on Friday.

The statement, posted on the White House website within minutes of Donald Trump’s inauguration, did not provide details on whether the system would differ from those already under development, its cost or how it would be paid for.

Donald Trump took his first official actions as US president on Friday, sending his Cabinet nominations to the Senate and calling for a national day of patriotism, his spokesman said.

Trump, who was sworn into office earlier on Friday, also signed into a law a waiver to allow Defense Secretary-designate James Mattis, a retired US Marine Corps general, to serve, Sean Spicer said.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration condemned what it called the “anti-police atmosphere” in America and called for more law enforcement and more effective policing in a statement on the White House website after President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

“The dangerous anti-police atmosphere in America is wrong. The Trump administration will end it,” said the statement on (www.whitehouse.gov) after it was taken over by the new administration.

The statement said Trump was still committed to building a border wall to stop illegal immigration, adding, “Our country needs more law enforcement, more community engagement, and more effective policing.”

The new administration of President Donald Trump is committed to eliminating former President Barack Obama’s Climate Action Plan and other environmental initiatives, according to the recently updated White House website.

“President Trump is committed to eliminating harmful and unnecessary policies such as the Climate Action Plan and the Waters of the US rule. Lifting these restrictions will greatly help American workers, increasing wages by more than $30 billion over the next 7 years,” the website said.

Obama’s climate plan proposed cuts to US carbon dioxide emissions, in part by preserving forests and encouraging increased use of cleaner renewable fuels.

Trump’s efforts to boost the US oil and gas sector will help increase government revenues to “rebuild our roads, schools, bridges and public infrastructure,” the website said. Trump was sworn into office earlier on Friday.

Meanwhile, Pope Francis urged US President Donald Trump to be guided by ethical values and as he took office on Friday, saying he must take care of the poor and the outcast during his time in office. “At a time when our human family is beset by grave humanitarian crises demanding farsighted and united political responses, I pray that your decisions will be guided by the rich spiritual and ethical values that have shaped the history of the American people and your nation’s commitment to the advancement of human dignity and freedom worldwide,” Francis said in a message sent to Trump minutes after he was inaugurated.

“Under your leadership, may America’s stature continue to be measured above all by its concern for the poor, the outcast and those in need ...,” Francis said in the message released by the Vatican.

Francis, the first pope from Latin America, has made concern for the poor and the weakest members of society a key platform of his nearly four-year-old papacy.

Last year, in response to an answer about Trump’s views on immigration and his intention to build a wall on the border with Mexico, Francis said a man with those views is “not Christian”.

Trump struck back, calling the pope’s comments “disgraceful.”