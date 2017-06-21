In another brutal attack, Indian forces have killed two more young boys in Baramullah district of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), reported Waqt News.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian troops killed the youth identified as Gulzar Ahmed and Basit Ahmed during a siege and search operation at Pazalpora in Rafiabad area of the district. The operation was going on till reports last came in.

An Indian police official in a statement claimed that the killed youth were "members of Hizbul Mujahideen."