A hostage drama that unfolded at a primary school in the southern Philippines on Wednesday has been resolved, a military spokesman said, and the Islamist militants who had held people captive had withdrawn with no reports of casualties.

"It's already resolved," Brigadier General Restituto Padilla told reporters. "They've withdrawn, they are no longer there. The school area is again safe."

However, Padilla also said the military was investigating whether five civilians were still being held by the militants. He said no children had been taken hostage.

Earlier, a spokesman for the militant group said they had taken civilians to a safe place after a gunfight erupted with troops and did not intend to hold them.

There were reports of Pro-Islamic State militants storming into a school in the southern Philippines early on Wednesday and holding several students hostage, according to the police, on the same island where fighting between government troops and Islamists has entered its fifth week.

A police report said about 300 armed men, among them members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF), stormed a school in Pigcawayan town in North Cotabato province on Mindanao island and were holding some students captive.

Members of the BIFF were engaged in a gunbattle with the military, Chief Inspector Realan Mamon, the police chief at Pigcawayan, said in a radio interview.

"We can confirm that they occupied a school and there were civilians trapped. We are in the process of determining how many were trapped and their identities," Mamon said.

He said it was possible the attack was intended to disrupt an ongoing military offensive against a separate group of militants aligned with the Islamic State group who laid siege on Marawi city. Some commanders of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters have also pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group like the militants fighting in Marawi, which is located in Lanao del Sur province.

“If this is a diversionary move, it’s not the first by these BIFF gunmen,” Padilla said. “They have tried to attack more than once and all have been thwarted.”

Last month, about 500 militants laid siege on Marawi, a mosque-dotted center of the Islamic faith in the country’s south, after a failed attempt by government forces to capture a top militant suspect.

Philippine troops, backed by airstrikes and artillery, launched an offensive to wrest back control of several villages and the business district. At least 258 militants, 65 soldiers and policemen and 26 civilians have been killed in the Marawi fighting.

Pigcawayan is 190 km (120 miles) south of Marawi City, where BIFF militants, along with fighters from other groups allied to Islamic State, have been holed up and fighting the Philippines military since May 23.

Eliseo Garcesa, mayor of Pigcawayan town, told Philippine radio he was still seeking information about possible casualties.

Philippine aircraft and troops launched a renewed push against the militants in Marawi City on Tuesday and a military spokesman said the aim was to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival, although there was no deadline.